SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Decreased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,121,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,180,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,004,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 105,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,132. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.