SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.28. 4,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

