Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,576. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Special Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

