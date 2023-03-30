Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,827.0 days.

Spin Master Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spin Master Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

Further Reading

