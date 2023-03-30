SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $257.97

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.97 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($2.87). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 1,046,804 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.99) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.56) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.56) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.57 ($3.73).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

