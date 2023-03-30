Stacks Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003292 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $961.49 million and $209.05 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

