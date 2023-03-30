Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lowered by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 5.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,147. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

