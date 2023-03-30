Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.10. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 20,077 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

Steel Connect Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Steel Connect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Steel Connect by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Steel Connect by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,849,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 536,902 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.