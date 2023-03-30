Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.10. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 20,077 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Steel Connect Trading Up 1.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect
Steel Connect Company Profile
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Connect (STCN)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.