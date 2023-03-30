Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLP opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.