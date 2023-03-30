Stellar 1-Day Volume Reaches $197.96 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.90 billion and $197.96 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,407 coins and its circulating supply is 26,627,281,167 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

