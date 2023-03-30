Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 0.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 19,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 48,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$75.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

