Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.63). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.63), with a volume of 19,805 shares changing hands.

Stock Spirits Group Stock Up 9,900.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 377 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.