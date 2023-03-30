Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 15,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 241% compared to the average volume of 4,626 call options.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares stock remained flat at $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,564,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

