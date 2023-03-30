StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

ZYNE opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

