StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %
ZYNE opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.