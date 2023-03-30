StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

ZYNE opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.