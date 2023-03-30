StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

ISSC stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,511,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,753 shares of company stock valued at $501,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

