StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
ISSC stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,511,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,753 shares of company stock valued at $501,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.