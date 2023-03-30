StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Insignia Systems stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

