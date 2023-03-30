StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

