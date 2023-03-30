STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.36 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $86.36 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00200095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,952.69 or 1.00055520 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0480004 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,575,627.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.