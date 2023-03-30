Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.93. 405,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,873. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.35.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

