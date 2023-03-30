Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.97 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $41.97 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,403,545,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,154,394,829 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

