Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.10. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 4,446 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.