Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.10. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 4,446 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.