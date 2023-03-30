Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.24. 6,231,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,169,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $478.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

