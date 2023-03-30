TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.20. 1,925,566 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

