TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.19. 84,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,481. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.