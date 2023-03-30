TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 11,078 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,185. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

