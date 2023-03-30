TAP Consulting LLC Sells 17,269 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 98,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the period.

IYM traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $130.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $771.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $154.87.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

