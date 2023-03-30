TAP Consulting LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises 1.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RWM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 534,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,643. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

