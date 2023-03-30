TAP Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after buying an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 184,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.