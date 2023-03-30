Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Taylor Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:TAYD traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 131,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.77. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Devices (TAYD)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.