Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Taylor Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:TAYD traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 131,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.77. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

About Taylor Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Featured Stories

