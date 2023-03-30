TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 1.6%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,260 ($27.77) and last traded at GBX 2,245 ($27.58). Approximately 30,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 64,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,210 ($27.15).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,370.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,146.59.

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Rating)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

