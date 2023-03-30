Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TBNK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

