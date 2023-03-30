Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of TBNK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.
