Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $197.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,189,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,138,641. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average is $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $623.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

