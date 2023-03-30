Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 213,193.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 307,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 306,998 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,741,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,740,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.