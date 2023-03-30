Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Short Interest Update

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 23,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,844. Texas Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.
About Texas Mineral Resources
