Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Short Interest Update

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 23,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,844. Texas Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sierra Blanca, TX.

