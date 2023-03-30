TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises 3.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.40% of TFI International worth $34,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFII. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $44,298,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $3,438,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TFII shares. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

TFI International Trading Up 1.1 %

TFII stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Stories

