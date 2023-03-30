TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 13.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 137.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Venture Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGVC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. TG Venture Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

