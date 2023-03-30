The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,706 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Allstate worth $343,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 516,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

