The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Down 0.9%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.67). 17,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 15,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.68).

The Brighton Pier Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.47.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

