The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group cut shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

FBMS stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $795.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 476.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Stories

