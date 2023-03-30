The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 186.1% in March

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

