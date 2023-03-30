The Sandbox Price Tops $0.62 (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 3% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $932.25 million and approximately $106.22 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

