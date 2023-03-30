The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Lessened by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,334 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.20. 711,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,139. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

