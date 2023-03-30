The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 175,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

