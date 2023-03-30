Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leede Jones Gab upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Theratechnologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 49,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 4.9 %

About Theratechnologies

Shares of THTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 192,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.77.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

