ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Short Interest Update

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TDUP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 662,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

