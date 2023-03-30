Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 35,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,562,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,245,256.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.
Tilly’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 280,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,511. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
