Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 35,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,562,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,245,256.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 280,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,511. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 548,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

