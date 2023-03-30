TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TILT Stock Down 10.4 %
TILT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 320,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,289. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
About TILT
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.