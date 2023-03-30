TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Down 10.4 %

TILT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 320,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,289. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get TILT alerts:

About TILT

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.