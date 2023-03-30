Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.39.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.90. 12,045,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,862,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.