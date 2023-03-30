Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New $732,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

