Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 13,273 Shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

IBHE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 94,861 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

